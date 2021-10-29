CARTOON: Easy win for De Ruyter at COP26

JSE could follow global markets lower on Friday as rand continues to trade erratically
The dominant parties have made mistakes and are no longer attractive to the people
Sisonke study healthcare workers can receive J&J booster shot at more than 250 designated sites
A round-up of election news, views and analysis from politicians, voters and commentators
CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new name chimes with the social media giant's focus on building a virtual world for users
Annual producer price inflation for September rose more than expected
Council has concerns about claims of interference by the Prudential Authority
Framework includes $555bn in spending for climate initiatives, but leaves Trump’s tax breaks in place and it does not include paid family leave
History shows Grant Williams, Salmaan Moerat and Joseph Dweba may end up being tackle-bag carriers
Billionaire magic, a star-studded Western, a stellar British political series, true crime and a Halloween fix — what to stream
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
