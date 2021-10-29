Opinion

CARTOON: Easy win for De Ruyter at COP26

29 October 2021 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 29 2021

CAROL PATON: Eskom green deal still in play as De Ruyter heads for Glasgow

The government is not doing what it should to solve the utility’s problems or achieve lower emissions
World is way off track on climate goals, UN agency says

World Meteorological Organization report shows that carbon dioxide levels surged in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade
SA gets its first green funding offer

Climate Investment Funds offers an indicative grant allocation of between $200m and $500m that will be based on plans for clean energy drawn up by ...
BARBARA CREECY: Long-term financial resources required for Africa’s journey to net zero

As a signatory to the Paris agreement SA remains firmly committed to contributing our best effort towards the global cause of addressing climate ...
GRAY MAGUIRE: Securing climate funding front of mind for SA’s COP26 delegation

Participants also need to ensure stability in the nascent carbon offset market, writes Gray Maguire
