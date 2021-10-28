Opinion

CARTOON: National grid ballot

28 October 2021 - 05:00 Brandon Reynolds
Thursday, October 28 2021
Thursday, October 28 2021

Pravin Gordhan apologises and promises no power cuts on voting day

Minister says Eskom has taken the necessary steps aimed at ending load-shedding by the weekend
National
8 hours ago

ANC’s coalition talk signals tectonic shifts may lie ahead

Ruling party admits for the first time before an election that it is preparing for talks on coalitions
National
9 hours ago

ANC polling shows voter stayaway may put metros out of reach

ANC’s own polling puts its support at 46% in Johannesburg while other surveys indicate the city may be too close to call
Politics
2 days ago

Ramaphoria still the major dynamic at play in ANC’s election chances

The big question is whether the Ramaphosa effect has been sustained over the past two years, writes Carol Paton
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom strives to keep the lights on for local elections

Eskom reinstated load-shedding at the weekend, which will continue into Tuesday as several unplanned outages have put pressure on the power system
National
2 days ago
Wednesday, October 27 2021
Wednesday, October 27 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: World Rugby old guard to try save ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Tread lightly around our banks, ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Why the middle class holds ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Alarm bells ring over Sipho ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CAROL PATON: Eskom green deal still in play as De ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.