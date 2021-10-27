Opinion JOHN DLUDLU: Rankings serve a critical function Scandal surrounding the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report is a salient reminder of the importance of impartiality B L Premium

The World Bank recently announced that it was discontinuing its well-regarded Ease of Doing Business Report — an annual ranking that measures the business climate in countries around the world.

In its announcement it said: “After data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reported internally in June 2020, World Bank management paused the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology. In addition, because the internal reports raised ethical matters, including the conduct of former board officials as well as current and/or former bank staff, management reported the allegations to the bank’s appropriate internal accountability mechanisms.” ..