CARTOON: Eskom’s break-up plan

Investors are hoping another round of good corporate earnings will lift sentiment this week, but for now global risks remain the focus
Tuesday, October 26 2021
Absa’s lead independent director alleges Maria Ramos lobbied against his nomination as chair
The party is worried the opposition vote will be split to the benefit of the ANC
Third-quarter results show more people are using its network of social media apps than analysts predicted
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says it's only a matter of time before the supply constraints and rising inflation catch up with emerging markets
Institutions have played a prominent role since the Paris Agreement at end-2015 in enabling global warming
Biden administration rolls out new rules that will take effect early in November governing air travel by all foreign nationals
Coach says he would not criticise a brain surgeon because he knows nothing about it, but still feels people are free to express their feelings
How the new economics of football has distorted the game and dispirited many followers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
