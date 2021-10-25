CARTOON: Nando’s half-baked apology

All share index climbs the most in two weeks, buoyed by the Chinese property giant making a last-minute coupon payment and solid company earnings across the globe
Monday, October 25 2021
Organised business wants legal certainty as SA risks failing to vaccinate 50% of adults by year end
ANC and EFF will hold last rallies in Ekurhuleni while the DA wraps up Johannesburg event
He is credited with reducing the healthcare firm’s debt by R7.5bn by swapping debt for assets and increasing total normalised earnings
Governor Lesetja Kganyago says it's only a matter of time before the supply constraints and rising inflation catch up with emerging markets
The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
But CEO Amin Nasser says the world’s biggest oil exporter is not abandoning hydrocarbons
Pretoria side advance with AmaZulu in Champions League after beating Congolese side AS Maniema Union
A new invitation-only investment and networking group is joining the list of networks for wealthy individuals and families
