Opinion

KARL W SMITH: Supply chain is overloaded rather than disrupted

24 October 2021 - 16:51 Karl W Smith
Global shipping congestion continues to disrupt supply chains, adding to retail costs. Picture: DAVID RYDER/BLOOMBERG
Global shipping congestion continues to disrupt supply chains, adding to retail costs. Picture: DAVID RYDER/BLOOMBERG

The first step towards understanding the Great Supply Chain Disruption of 2021 is to recognise that the phrase itself is not quite accurate. Supply chains are not disrupted so much as overloaded, and the effects are more national than global.

This understanding has implications not only for US consumers but also for the Federal Reserve. It means that inflation is transitory and is unlikely to spread to the rest of the developed world. So the Fed and other banks shouldn’t raise interest rates in the near future, and consumers needn’t worry that products such as Chinese-made toys will always be so expensive.

To be sure, there have been some specific Covid-related supply-chain disruptions that have led to narrow inflation. For the most part, however, inflation is being driven by rising energy and transportation costs.

Container shipping rates, for instance, were more than five times higher in September 2021 than they were in September 2020. Making matters worse, overall congestion rates, especially at US ports, were as high as 80%, meaning there were four times as many ships waiting for a berth as were docked at any one time.

That congestion is primarily a product of dramatically higher volume. US retail sales soared in March and today stand roughly 20% higher than they were in December 2019.

By contrast, retail sales in Europe are up just 4%. Likewise, in Antwerp and Rotterdam congestion rates were just more than 20% in October.

Inflation 

That difference is reflected in the inflation rate. In the eurozone, prices were up only 3% year on year in September, compared with 5.4% in the US. Moreover, core inflation (which doesn’t count food and energy prices) was up only 1.6% in the eurozone, compared with 4% in the US.

What about energy? The US consumer price index for energy was up 24% year on year in September. The average price of petrol rose more than $1 per gallon during the same period.

The problem, however, is not on the supply side; thanks to the shale revolution, the US can produce far more crude oil now than it could in the mid-2010s. The problem is that the US shale oil industry was hit hard both by the collapse in demand due to the pandemic and uncertainty about how long the crisis would last.

Over the past eight months, in fits and starts, demand has picked up. But with little clarity about future demand, drillers have found it difficult to find financing. Only now that oil has passed $70 per barrel has the rig count turned upwards. It will take some time to fully rebuild operations, but the limiting factor was and remains demand uncertainty.

While the spike in energy prices is a global phenomenon, the rise in core prices is unique to the US and driven by the sharp rise in US retail sales. That jump is almost certainly a result of the stimulus the US economy received in 2020 and 2021.

The exceptionally high inflation in the US is a demand-side phenomenon. Nonetheless, it would be a mistake for the Fed to try to bring it back in line with the rest of the developed world.

Crucially, while European labour markets are tightening, they are nothing like the US labour market, where record-high openings may lead to fundamental changes in the ways employers operate. Those changes are a potential source of opportunities for workers and productivity growth throughout the economy.

To the extent the burst in inflation the US is seeing now is a result of fiscal stimulus, it will begin to fade in 2022. To the extent that businesses are successful in economising on labour, the resulting productivity improvements will also reduce inflation pressures. The upshot is that the supply-chain situation is likely to be far less dramatic a year from now

Bloomberg Opinion. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com/opinion.

ANDREA FELSTED: Huge retailers cheer inflation’s effects but trickier times await

More costs will have to be passed onto retailers, and ultimately shoppers
Opinion
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: SA could be in danger of overcommitting

Is this a new supercycle or just an ordinary old cycle?
Opinion
3 days ago

A market corner isn’t lurking behind every surge

Wild behaviour in commodities markets often arouses suspicion about prudent traders and nefarious ones
Opinion
3 days ago

Can African countries ride the tidal wave of demand for key minerals?

How states can secure their future as suppliers of the minerals needed for a clean energy transition
Opinion
1 week ago

MARK GILBERT: The evidence is piling up: inflation does not look transitory

Rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions undermine Bank of England’s optimism that inflation will settle
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MPHO TSEDU: If the Sadc fails to condemn Mswati, ...
Opinion
2.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Polemic over Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
CLAUDE DE BAISSAC: A strategy guaranteed to fail
Opinion
4.
TOM EATON: Kidnapping as a heart-warming exercise ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: KwaZulu-Natal could flare up again
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

Another dour Christmas awaits Britain with cargo clogging ports

World / Europe

'Made in SA' pays off as supply chains choke

Business

Fashion brands move manufacturing closer to home amid global shipping delays

World

Scramble for staff threatens to send food prices sky high

World

RICHARD WALKER: It’s not a black swan, it’s blinkered planning

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.