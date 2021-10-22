Opinion

CARTOON: Royal fiasco in Eswatini

22 October 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 22 2021
MPHO TSEDU: If the Sadc fails to condemn Mswati, it has no reason to exist

The region should change tack and talk to everybody in the crisis, otherwise it will be another exercise in futility
Opinion
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa hamstrung by Sadc inertia on violence in Eswatini

Members states have been arguing for weeks over the wording of a statement, sources say
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa names Jeff Radebe as an envoy to Eswatini amid unrest

Former cabinet minister Radebe and Candith Mashego-Dlamini lead delegation due to travel to  Eswatini on Thursday
National
1 day ago

SA finally breaks its silence on protests in Eswatini

Government urges security forces in the neighbouring country to exercise restraint and uphold its constitution
World
3 days ago

Sadc violates its liberal democratic principles with Eswatini response

Despite the regime’s brutality the regional organisation has failed to condemn it and has shown little solidarity with activists
Opinion
3 months ago
