CARTOON: Arthur Fraser flawed opinions

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Thursday, October 20 2021
Government aims to launch scheme within weeks with pilot project offering food vouchers
Business Leadership CEO says setting up commissions of inquiry prolongs the problem
Carmaker's production expected to fall by 300,000 units this year
The annual SA investment conference, usually held in November, has been postponed to March
The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
Truck drivers have been queueing for up to 10 days since toll company Zimborders began collecting fees
The team have played seven matches without conceding a goal
This is the slightly less demented brother of the bad-to-the-bone Porsche GT3
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
