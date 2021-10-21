Opinion

CARTOON: Arthur Fraser flawed opinions

21 October 2021 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, October 21 2021
Thursday, October 21 2021

Arthur Fraser says he put Jacob Zuma on medical parole

Correctional services commissioner confirms the medical parole advisory board did not recommend Zuma’s release
National
1 month ago

JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa created the Arthur Fraser monster

We all knew that Zuma was going to walk the minute he was taken to the Estcourt prison
Opinion
1 month ago

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Arthur Fraser, and the ANC’s abuse of power

Does Ramaphosa approve of politicians bending the rules to suit themselves — or is he just willing to overlook it?
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be reviewed

The DA’s review request seeks to determine whether the correct process was followed
Opinion
1 month ago
Wednesday, October 20 2021
Wednesday, October 20 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Polemic over Mogoeng’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
PETER BRUCE: Brexiteers blamed immigrants and we ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Numsa strike unjustified as rise in steel ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
PETER MANN: How officials got Digital Vibes to ...
Opinion
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Far from good sports, the Brits ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.