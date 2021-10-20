CARTOON: Security cluster

Strong corporate earnings lift global sentiment, but inflation and economic outlook remain a clear and present danger
SA is still in a state of disaster, in which the government has ordered the body to relax regulations
Members states have been arguing for weeks over the wording of a statement, sources say
President says contenders have pledged to end scourges of corruption and patronage
Central to the case was R48m paid into a trust by the restaurant group in 2005 as part of a share scheme
The IMF’s medium-term forecasts have alarming implications for our unemployment situation
The IDC is processing new applications for financial assistance amounting to R600m
The Russian billionaire has been under US sanctions since 2018
Frei, Stigger, Beers and Sarriou take first place in white-knuckle Absa Cape Epic second stage
Start-up Joby Aviation has plans to make sky taxis as cheap as ground taxis starting as early as 2024
