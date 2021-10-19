Opinion

CARTOON: High stakes candidates list

19 October 2021 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
ANC parachutes heavyweights into Free State to lure voters

David Mabuza and Zizi Kodwa deployed to the province in drive to claw back losses from opposition parties
Politics
1 day ago

Beyond the metros: an election preview of mining and industrial towns, and a harbour

Much of the coverage of the 2021 local government elections focuses on the eight metros, but there is more to the poll
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Does Cyril Ramaphosa understand factionalism in the ANC?

It is easy to say factions must die, but it is not easily done
Opinion
1 day ago

Ramaphosa on charm offensive in Magashule’s ‘political terrain’

ANC president takes campaign to attract voters to  financially distressed Mangaung metro
National
10 hours ago

ANC is changing, Ramaphosa says as he tries to win back Tshwane

Ramaphosa tells residents that they should ensure the party regains power in the metro after a dismal showing in 2016
National
2 days ago
