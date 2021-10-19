CARTOON: High stakes candidates list

Worries about persistent inflation and slowing China GDP weaken rand as much as 1.36% before recovering slightly
The example can be set for men, who are lagging behind women in getting the jab
Government urges security forces in the neighbouring country to exercise restraint and uphold its constitution
ANC president takes campaign to attract voters to financially distressed Mangaung metro
Rebound makes it the sixth-biggest publicly listed company in the US, firmly ahead of Berkshire Hathaway
The IMF’s medium-term forecasts have alarming implications for our unemployment situation
The pandemic has highlighted the need for people to take charge of their finances and plan for the future
The supplier is the latest to close since the beginning of September
Swiss-Austrian pair romp in to claim their second win
After nearly 15 years, Twitter is introducing measures to cut down on misinformation and toxic behaviour
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.