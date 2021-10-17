LYLE SANKAR: Fixed-income investors should review strategy as market shifts

Conditions have changed substantially over the past 18 months and we believe the weight of the evidence suggests that the market has probably reached an inflection point. The probability has shifted towards a more reflationary global backdrop, which the market is not yet pricing in. This is likely to have wide implications when considering asset classes that performed well over the past decade, and those that can be expected to deliver real returns at appropriate levels of risk over the next decade. Accordingly, fixed income investors need to review their strategy and explore the benefits of multi-asset income funds for generating real returns at low levels of risk.

It is useful to reflect on history, and how it has shaped investment portfolio construction choices until now. Inflation has been on a steady downward trend in the US, averaging about 4% since the 1970s. However, despite significant monetary policy stimulus by the Federal Reserve after the global financial crisis (GFC), the inflation rate has disappointed, only averaging 1.87% over the past decade (as at August 2021). Considering this, it is understandable that investors have become accustomed to persistently low inflation and interest rates in developed markets, having benefited from steadily falling bond yields and the rise in prices of stocks that have high growth expectations, and long-term cash flow payback profiles.

Contrast this to SA’s inflation-targeting journey. Since inflation targeting was implemented in the early 2000s, inflation has averaged almost 6%. Measured monthly, inflation has been above 6% about 46% of the time — proving that it has been very hard for the Reserve Bank to steady inflation until recently. For markets, this volatility around targets made it difficult to determine the appropriate premium above expected inflation for investing in long-dated bonds. Over the past decade the Bank has credibly managed to reduce the average inflation rate to 5% and the volatility of inflation. It has been clear how hard it has been for market participants to adjust expectations lower from 6%, despite a very credible Bank showing commitment to achieving a lower inflation outlook.

Developed market fiscal and monetary policy has changed dramatically over the past 18 months, particularly in the US. The Covid-19 crisis showed governments that they could run much higher budget deficits than historically considered prudent alongside extremely accommodative monetary policy. Current and projected fiscal spending at levels previously only seen in wartime, is now considered acceptable policy.