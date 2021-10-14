CARTOON: Patel’s localisation problem

Investors are betting on an energy switch as demand for heating rises
The FATF flags the same issues that need urgent attention if SA is to get on top of corruption
Proposed new legislation to fast-track SA’s transition to a greener economy
Elections head labels possibility ‘not desirable’, but expressing the ‘will of the people’
Business Day TV spoke to Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan about the deal
Analysts say fallout from the July unrest played a role in the 1.3% year-on-year contraction
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Lelanie Bason, MD of the academy and venture departments at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
The country is moving away from its zero-virus approach as it ramps up its vaccination drive
Country’s oldest rugby union says affiliated clubs will in the end determine its destiny
Frederique Constant is committed to making more affordable timepieces without sacrificing any of the luxury that its rivals offer
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.