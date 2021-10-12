CARTOON: Digital migration vibes

Mine closures are complicating China’s efforts to boost coal output and ensure power supplies for winter
World Bank will need to act aggressively to restore the credibility of the report while cloud hangs over IMF boss
Mpumalanga MEC’s arrest comes against a backdrop of violence
The party hauls disgruntled branches in Tshwane to a meeting to resolve disputes over nomination processes
Proposal includes buying the remaining shares in the company through a general offer to shareholders
‘Clear, consistent’ economic policy is crucial to improving local and foreign investor sentiment, Sacci says
Managers must pivot back from the preservation mindset introduced at the beginning of 2020
Former warlord has increased the number of seats his party holds in parliament, according to early results
Coach hopes supporters will be ‘very loud’ to motivate and lift the team
In this extract from ‘Wayfarer’s Hymns’, meet the great Famole and take a glimpse into putting him to rest
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.