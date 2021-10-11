Opinion

CARTOON: Goodbye Mogoeng

11 October 2021 - 05:00
As Mogoeng era comes to an end, who will make up SA’s top court?

Major changes in the top courts are imminent and  stakes are particularly high in SA’s contentious political climate
Eight people in the running to become the next chief justice

Twenty-five people were recommended for the position of chief justice but only eight, including John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, met the criteria
Ramaphosa’s advisers meet ahead of deadline for chief justice nominations

The window for public nominations is closing as president takes a novel approach to finding a new top judge
Judicial leadership crisis takes shape as Mogoeng’s exit nears

Top jobs in apex court remain vacant pending decisions on appointments
