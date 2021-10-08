CARTOON: Facebook chooses profit over safety

Soaring gas prices encourage a switch to oil for power generation
There is not much more than trickle-down economics in the arts, but it is a relief to see the wealthy spending again, writes Chris Thurman
People who were fully immunised against coronavirus were 4.3 times less likely to die from Covid-19 than the unvaccinated
Party files application with electoral court to have ballot papers reprinted to reflect its name and logo
Business Day TV spoke to Lerato Mataboge, the deputy director-general at the department of trade, industry & competition
SA’s attempts to climb the World Bank’s flagship ranking are canned under a cloud
Its rebound is acting as a catalyst for increased activity up and down various supply chains
Global tax deal nears as Ireland gives up prized 12.5% tax for large multinationals including Apple, Google and Facebook
Their mental health can be severely tested while on tour, something we can now appreciate
Archbishop Desmond Tutu turns 90, local government election campaigns, Numsa launches nationwide strike, a Facebook whistle-blower testifies, Cosatu takes to the streets, and more
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.