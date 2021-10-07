Opinion

CARTOON: Under new leadership

07 October 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
EDITORIAL: Unterhalter’s exclusion puts JSC’s credibility in question

That the most qualified candidate again failed to make the list puts the body's politics to the fore
As Mogoeng era comes to an end, who will make up SA’s top court?

Major changes in the top courts are imminent and  stakes are particularly high in SA’s contentious political climate
JSC announces candidates to fill 10 Gauteng high court vacancies

Candidates for busiest division in the country will assume office soon after Ramaphosa signs off the JSC recommendation
Eight people in the running to become the next chief justice

Twenty-five people were recommended for the position of chief justice but only eight, including John Hlophe and Busisiwe Mkhwebane, met the criteria
Who will be SA’s new chief justice?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been slow to start the process to appoint a successor to chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. This is likely to leave a ...
