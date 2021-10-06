YVONNE WAKEFIELD: How conflicts of interest have evolved between lawyers and clients

Our commercial legal system was designed to protect and enforce the rights of people and businesses — a service that is vital to the healthy functioning of any economy and society. But perhaps it is time to ask whether the commercial legal sector has remained aligned with its purpose to help, solve and build. Some say traditional legal practice has evolved to be in service of itself, its own academic and intellectual follies, and driven by the desire to fill its own pockets.

This is an uncomfortable question, but one that must be asked because until fairly recently there has not been much choice for organisations seeking commercial legal counsel. Over decades of incumbency large firms have shaped the sector, which the market was expected to follow. Legal services were provided on lawyers’ terms, at their offices, and in their own time.

Another example is the practice of firms setting fee targets. The way traditional law firms grow is giving their lawyers fee targets. Essentially, this means that to be retained and promoted the lawyers are required to work and bill a certain number of hours to bring in a defined amount of revenue each month and year.

This means lawyers are incentivised to make each brief bigger and more complex, and by extension more expensive, rather than to serve clients in the quickest and most commercially viable ways possible. Of course, many lawyers in the system don’t make mountains of molehills unnecessarily, but many do.

This misalignment of incentives can create an environment in which the lawyer’s interests are pitted directly against those of the client — a conflict of interest that is built into the very fabric of daily legal practice.

This practice isn’t unique to SA. It is the norm within traditional firms globally, despite the industry being so heavily regulated. It has been accepted as the norm for so long that regulators, which are there to uphold the integrity of the profession and protect the public, don’t seem to notice it.