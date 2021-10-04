FLOYD SHIVAMBU: Capable municipalities should be at centre of industrial policy for redistributive growth
Industrial sites built to decentralise cities in the 1970s and 1980s are today standing empty
The EFF’s 2021 local government election campaign under the theme “Land And Jobs Manje [Now]” illustrates that SA’s economic challenges lie in the absence of practical industrial policy and the total collapse of municipalities.
There is no relationship between the powers and functions of local government, resource allocation and any effort to industrialise. More than 70% of SA’s economy and revenue base comes from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape...
