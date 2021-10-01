Opinion

CARTOON: Zondo on a roll

01 October 2021 - 05:00
Zondo wins extension for state capture inquiry until year-end

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted a fifth extension to the three-year-long state capture inquiry
National
1 day ago

Zondo in danger of a no-show

The judge pleads for more time to complete his report on state capture, but there is pressure to share evidence so wrongdoers can be prosecuted
News & Fox
1 day ago

JOHN DLUDLU: Was the state capture inquiry worth it?

The Ramaphosa faction in the ANC had to be seen to do something about corruption, and turned to the commission
Opinion
1 month ago

State capture has hurt government’s ability to provide services, says Cyril Ramaphosa

‘We have lost quite a lot of memory in the state and we have a number of key people that have been playing acting roles, which is a problem’
National
1 day ago

Zondo wraps up with a whimper, not a bang

The real heroes of SA’s escape from state capture are the whistleblowers, who risked everything to shine a light on the rot. The country’s ...
Features
1 month ago
