CARTOON: The jab

Local market follows its European and US peers, shrugging off concerns about sustained inflation, supply-chain breakdowns and the US approaching its debt limit
Coach is right to resist pressure to bin the game plan that has served SA so well
SA’s more ambitious commitment to mitigating greenhouse gases needs equally ambitious multilateral financial support, says Barbara Creecy
"Land and jobs manje [now]” is the party's slogan for the local government elections campaign
Deal worth possibly more than R30bn would bulk up No 2 beer giant’s presence on continent
Better fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios could ease ratings pressure, economist says
The state of black participation in terminal licensing and the ports value chain is less than desirable
Fed expects bottlenecks ‘to hold up inflation up longer than we had thought’
Cape Town City leaves Swallows plucked in the rain in MTN8 semifinal
‘Bring Back Our Girls’ is an interesting study in how power has shifted to allow celebrities to force political action
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
