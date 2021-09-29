How blind loyalty is a destructive comfort zone

To what extent does loyalty influence societal, organisational, group or personal decisions? We recently observed seemingly impulsive action, probably based on unquestioned loyalty, of Carl Niehaus for Jacob Zuma. Why is apparent patriotism thought to be blind loyalty to the government and the politicians who run it, rather than loyalty to the principles of liberty and support for the people? Blind loyalty seems to an unconditional acceptance of those powerful leaders to whom we are instructed to be loyal.

Cultural expectations of unchecked respect for the powerful or elderly is perhaps at the core of human decision-making. Be it decisions on being vaccinated, being called upon to march or loot for a cause, or crucially, who to vote for. Moreover, reactions to direct or subtle calls for loyalty are most likely fear-based. It is often old fathers and mothers of the nation who command loyalty and receive it. Group pressure ensures that even those who have their doubts are manipulated into a mode of loyalty and obedience.

But then, who can judge when loyalty is not justifiable? Moving beyond loyalty in politics, loyalty could be examined in other contexts. Regarding family — in American movies there is a clear message: family comes first. In terms of groups, Umkhonto we Sizwe, the Broederbond, Masons, Opus Dei, Mafia or Blue Bulls are subjects of loyalty expected as a default for many.

The problem is that in none of these examples does loyalty automatically preclude the undermining of other, perhaps greater, values or harm to others. Ethics may be defined as balancing what is good for the self with what is good for others. The “self” could be an individual, group, organisation or something larger, such as a political party. So could the “other” be. A presupposition that there should be a sound balance between what is good for the self and what is good for others underlies the definition.

Therefore, if there is a good balance between what is good for myself as an individual with what is good for the ANC, mafia, Steinhoff or an offspring, everything is hunky dory and I have done my duty. The premise of being ethical is to cause no harm. If my loyalty to a person a group or a cause is perceived to be balanced in terms of the good, could there be harm to the “other”? Of course there can.

There is nothing wrong with loyalty as a value per se. When loyalty is blind and causes harm to subjects beyond the immediate beneficiaries it needs to be questioned. Loyalty is clearly a good value to have. But perhaps it is secondary to some other greater more universal value(s)? Justice, for example. Or fairness (to all)? Or liberty, as a latecomer to the repertoire of values available to humans?

Blind loyalty distorts reasoning. For example, “I will believe in the ability of my leaders who served jail sentences for fraud or corruption to have been rehabilitated and welcome them with festivities when they are released from prison”. This leads to the sometimes unconditional belief that perpetrators who had been found guilty and served their sentences are now pardoned unconditionally.

The promise, often empty, of rich rewards for loyalty abounds. Reward for perceived reciprocal loyalty is being part of the in-group that eventually qualifies one to be rewarded. Members of the in-group are direct comrades in the cause, but could also include external parties of a formal type, such as politicians, regulators and suppliers, or of an informal type like friends, family, secret or open societies and “old boys” clubs.

Rewards take many forms: sweeping ethical lapses under the carpet, often labelling such transgressions as victimless crimes; access to capital and tenders; shareholding; lucrative directorships and managerial positions; access to information such as tender processes; favourable outcomes of tender decisions; and other forms of exclusivity.

Upon retirement or other forms of departure, loyalists are rewarded with a golden parachute. In more serious cases there may even be the promise of non-prosecution for crimes and other misdemeanours. Most of these rewards are bestowed without a requirement of counter contributions such as competence or capital.