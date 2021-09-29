Opinion

CARTOON: Mistakes and promises

29 September 2021 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Cyril Ramaphosa commits ANC to creating job-positive environment

ANC president tells residents the party has ‘big plans’ to address unemployment
Ramaphosa optimistic despite ANC’s ‘mistakes and wrongdoing’

The president asks for a second chance for the party as he reveals its manifesto ahead of the local government polls
Major parties in high gear to woo voters ahead of local elections

A quarter of the ANC candidates are under the age of 30 as the party looks to impress more than 433,000 new voters
Parties battle for Gauteng in local government polls

Metros and local councils in the country's economic hub will be one of the main battlegrounds
TOM EATON: At least the ANC is getting to the church on time to buy votes

Highly geared with debt the party is ready to pull a fast one in the fast lane
