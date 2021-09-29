CARTOON: Mistakes and promises

We see gold at about $1,500 by the end of 2022, especially with tapering having completed its course by then, one analyst expects
Angela Merkel might not have made headlines in Africa, but the question of who replaces her will be significant
The report has concluded there was a ‘distinct lack of oversight’ by former health minister Zweli Mkhize
"Land and jobs manje [now]” is the party's slogan for the local government elections campaign
Other parties have sought to intervene in the court process, with one objecting to ‘breakneck speed’ that Steinhoff wants
Better fiscal deficit and debt-to-GDP ratios could ease ratings pressure, economist says
The state of black participation in terminal licensing and the ports value chain is less than desirable
‘Thirty years of blah, blah, blah,’ says the climate activist
New Zealand, SA, Argentina and Australia players have to isolate and cannot mix with the public
Covid-19 guidelines and what to expect at the World Expo
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
