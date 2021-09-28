Opinion

CARTOON: Big shoes to fill

28 September 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, September 28 2021
Tuesday, September 28 2021

Germany’s Olaf Scholz seeks three-way alliance after narrow election win

Angela Merkel to stay on as caretaker during coalition negotiations in Europe’s largest economy
World
13 hours ago

Exit polls show SPD narrowly ahead in election to succeed Merkel

Win by Germany's Social Democrat Party will end 16 years of conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel
World
1 day ago

How German banks will shape up depends on who takes over from Merkel

Negative interest rates and tight regulation have diminished once-powerful investment banks
Companies
1 week ago

Here are implications for possible German alliances if Olaf Scholz wins poll

According to research, he would need a messy three-party coalition to form a government
World
2 weeks ago

German finance ministry probed over failure to detect fraud

The ministry has been under scrutiny for the failings of its agencies, FIU and Bafin, to detect the Wirecard scandal
World
2 weeks ago
Monday, September 27 2021
Monday, September 27 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GAVIN RICH: New Zealand to suffer more than SA
Opinion / Columnists
2.
TOM EATON: At least the ANC is getting to the ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
BUSI MAVUSO: It’s urgent fiscal reform — or bust
Opinion / Columnists
4.
FATIMA NEWMAN: How a small team with deep tech ...
Opinion
5.
DARYL GLASER: Electoral system not bad, but ANC ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.