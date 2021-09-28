CARTOON: Big shoes to fill

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Listing of mast & towers unit will release R13bn trapped in the company’s sprawling infrastructure
The president asks for a second chance for the party as he reveals its manifesto ahead of the local government polls
"Land and jobs manje [now]” is the party's slogan for the local government elections campaign
Retailer argues move could damage SA’s relationships with foreign courts
Yields on 10-year bonds reached their highest level since May
The state of black participation in terminal licensing and the ports value chain is less than desirable
Online classes will be in place at least until October 3 and other students asked to wear masks indoors
Cricket SA and provinces cannot afford to be too particular about how they put food on the table, and betting firms are offering funding alternatives
Lessons on conspicuous consumption from two examples of social behaviour and business survival in the history archive
