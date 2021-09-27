DARYL GLASER: Electoral system not bad, but ANC call on changes will not stop street protests

I was part of the ministerial advisory committee majority that advocated for more radical changes to the electoral system than the ANC is now contemplating. I want to say something in partial mitigation of the ANC’s choice of minimal changes before I point to a deep internal flaw in the minimalist option and reflect on what is lost by not pushing for more radical changes.

In mitigation of the ANC’s choice: our existing system is not that bad; the Constitutional Court left too little time to make major electoral system changes; inserting free-standing independent candidates into a proportional representation system is more conceptually complex than the court seemed to realise; it would not per se address the central deficits of the existing system; and switching between proportional electoral systems is likely to make less difference to governance than many assume. Add to that the cost and disruptiveness of change, and it’s not hard to see why the ANC might opt for the line of least difficulty.

To pick up the complexities point. The basic problem with free-standing independents in a proportional system is that an independent is just one person but an independent may win enough votes to justify more than one seat. If a single independent wins 50% of the vote for an assembly they should have 50% of the seats. But they cannot take up multiple seats if they are just one person.

There are possible ways around this problem. One is via a voting system that redistributes surplus votes from the winning independent to some other set of candidates, for example via single transferable vote. Another is by doing what we do in local government: combining single-member constituencies with party-list candidates to achieve overall proportionality. This avoids the need to redistribute votes.

The ministerial advisory committee decided that the first method introduced too much complexity from the voters’ point of view (because it involved ranking candidates) and it was not supported by either the majority or minority. The majority opted for a version of the second. That is to say, some version of the current local government system, albeit with a cleaner separation of the constituency and proportional votes and a mechanism to allow independents to compete both as individuals in single-member constituencies and in combination with other independents for the proportional vote. In effect, giving independent candidates two bites at the cherry.

Instead of either of the above, the ANC chose the minimalist option proposed by a minority of the committee — essentially, letting free-standing independents compete with parties in the existing system. One can see the attraction of this choice. It would give independents a good chance of winning seats (just as tiny parties do now) while minimising the disruption and costs associated with more radical changes to the electoral system.