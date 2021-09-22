Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma heads to Africa court

22 September 2021 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Medical records debate eclipses Zuma’s recusal bid against Downer

Meanwhile, in the NPA-appointed team’s view, former president Jacob Zuma is fit to stand trial
SA is becoming a constitutional dictatorship, says Jacob Zuma

Former president says the constitution is being manipulated to specifically deal with him
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The age of stupid ANC money

There was a time money flowed into the bottomless ravine that is the ANC like a raging torrent
ConCourt stands by its decision to send Zuma to jail

Unclear what the decision means for Zuma who has already been released on medical parole
PETER BRUCE: A president sapped by the ANC, with no policies or priorities

Cyril Ramaphosa has been defeated by a governing party that ensures its mediocrity reigns supreme
