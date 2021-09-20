Opinion

CARTOON: Just do your job, IEC

20 September 2021 - 05:07 Brandan Reynolds
Monday, September 20 2021
Monday, September 20 2021

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Top court to rule on IEC’s decision to reopen candidate list process

ANC has said its electoral committee has formulated selection rules and guidelines for resolving disputes
Politics
11 hours ago

IEC denies it is being used for political ping-pong

Electoral Commission of SA dismisses claims that it has been used as a tool by some political parties
Politics
3 days ago

IEC voting tech to face stress test on registration weekend

MPs flag concerns about the electoral commission using electronic devices for the first time in the upcoming local government election
National
1 week ago

TOM EATON: Errant poll dancers or just a crumbling ANC cartel?

The ruling on the local government elections should be viewed with relief, after what the July unrest showed us
Opinion
1 week ago

CAROL PATON: Consequences of ANC ineptitude hurt in the right place at last

The party seems likely to get its just desserts in the upcoming local government elections
Opinion
1 week ago
Friday, September 17 2021
Friday, September 17 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A lot of money is riding ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PAUL HOFFMAN: Why is the state not creating an ...
Opinion
4.
MICHAEL CARDO: New employment equity bill is a ...
Opinion
5.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: The complex realities of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.