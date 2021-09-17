Opinion

CARTOON: Big debate at ANC lekgotla

17 September 2021 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, September 17 2021
Friday, September 17 2021

EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten investment ship

Ramaphosa has failed to take the opportunity to show he has a grip on his executive
Opinion
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa sticks to his macroeconomic guns

The president endorsed income support for the poor and Eskom’s energy transition at the ANC’s midyear lekgotla, but caution remains his watchword
National
1 week ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Support for basic income grant grows

Opposition to the scheme is crumbling
Opinion
3 weeks ago

MAMOKETE LIJANE: Let’s not reduce debate to callous rich versus supporters of the poor

People in poverty should receive social aid but a basic income grant will be paid for by everyday citizens
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa says basic income grant will show government cares

President says the government must move faster on unemployment and job creation, especially for the youth
National
1 month ago
Thursday, September 16 2021
Thursday, September 16 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Loose cannons in cabinet threaten ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: A president sapped by the ANC, with ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
DAVID SHAPIRO: Invaluable lessons from the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Sisulu is not corrupt
Opinion / Letters
5.
ATHOL WILLIAMS: No amends from Bain, yet Business ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.