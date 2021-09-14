CONOR SEN: How electric fuel stations spell the end of the road trip as we know it

Carmakers are betting tens of billions of dollars on the expanding adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the US. But a big hurdle for some consumers is the much longer time it takes to charge an EV than it does to refuel a petrol-powered car. Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based chain of fuel-station convenience stores that is expanding rapidly in the southeast, could have the answer.

Buc-ee’s offers the kind of road trip experience that might convince suburban families they do not mind waiting a little longer on a highway stop — enough so to make the switch to an EV. The key is understanding that a lot more goes into creating an appealing half-hour detour for EV charging than most existing fuel stations are able to provide.

If you are not familiar with Buc-ee’s, it is the epitome of the “everything’s bigger in Texas” mindset applied to a fuel station with an attached retail store. I stopped at one in Calhoun, Georgia, at the weekend — the chain’s second location in Georgia that opened in August — and it is the kind of thing that has to be seen to be believed.

It is more than 4,923m2 and has 120 fuel pumps and about 1,000 parking spaces. Inside you will find an array of fresh and prepared foods, from brisket sandwiches that you can watch being assembled to a large assortment of beef jerky and candied nuts, plus a variety of T-shirts, toys, home goods and gifts, some made by local craftsmen and artists. Many items are branded with the chain’s cheerful beaver mascot.

Buc-ee’s’ crown jewel are its bathrooms, which are well-lit, abundant, cleaned 24 hours a day, and by some measures are considered the best bathrooms in the US. The chain’s origins and most of its locations are in Texas, but they have recently added two locations in each of Georgia, Alabama and Florida, with new locations under construction in South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Mississippi.

As a first-time customer, once you get past the sheer size of a Buc-ee’s, you appreciate the business logic for the whole operation. Site selection is key; they are on major highways along popular travel routes well outside a metro area’s core to ensure both ample vehicle traffic and cheap land.