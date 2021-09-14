Opinion

CARTOON: Political party funding secrecy

14 September 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, September 14 2021
Tuesday, September 14 2021

Most parties ignore donation disclosure rules

Of 504 parties registered with the IEC only the ANC, DA and ActionSA disclosed direct pledges, with the DA reporting largest single donation
National
4 days ago

DA slams IEC for ‘failing to apply party funding act’ in report

Commission omitted to name the parties that did not disclose their financial backers, official opposition says
Politics
1 day ago

ANC chokes on R200m debt and disorder ahead of polls

Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Politics
1 week ago

Dear ANC, have you considered debt counselling?

A R100m tax bill, R71m in outstanding provident fund contributions, and two months of unpaid staff salaries — It’s no wonder the ANC has turned to ...
Features
1 week ago

Pandemic hits the cash flow of ANC and DA

Donations from private businesses have dropped noticeably, says ANC treasurer-general
National
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s contempt for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: What Viceroy did to Capitec was ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Dubai in the veld will be too smart to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Masondo’s Eskom ‘solution’ ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Lower the inflation target then ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.