CARTOON: The eternal flame of 9/11

13 September 2021 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Monday, September 13 2021
BOBBY GHOSH: Meet the new Taliban — just like the old Taliban

The new dispensation in Afghanistan abounds with men whose bona fides would be welcomed at the high tables of Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State
The 9/11 legacy: how the War on Terror was lost

In 2001 a deeply wounded US responded to the horrific 9/11 attacks with the invasion of Afghanistan and, later, Iraq. A campaign that may have ...
US needs to change tack in how it tackles terrorism

Despite the public’s rejection of ‘forever wars’, the US will need to maintain military pressure on radical networks
GRACELIN BASKARAN: Twenty years later, 9/11 is still an intimate part of my life

The fallout of ensuing wars shows that an eye for an eye can often leave us blind
Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last US Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home

Hundreds gather to receive remains of US Marine sergeant Johanny Rosario
Friday, September 10 2021
