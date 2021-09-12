MARC TALPERT: Emerging markets offer investment chances amid turbulence

The growth in gaming is being powered by a profound generational shift driven by Generation Z and, to a certain extent, millennials, that may well see these generations become “video games-first” instead of “videos-first”, as has been the case with previous generations.

The gaming experience is only improving, driven by technological developments in hardware and software. Games are becoming far more than just an entertainment activity, it is also a social destination. Gaming has grown exponentially, with 50% of all children under 16 in the US playing Roblox.

Another driving factor is that the average game nowadays is free to play, making the barrier to entry extremely low. Companies monetise through microtransactions within games. In 2015, the virtual goods economy was generating less than $5bn. In 2020, the industry had grown to $54bn, and we expect growth to continue.

Annual spend

China and the US collectively make up 50% of the gaming market, each commanding 25% of the market. Within that, there are 664-million gamers in China and 190-million in the US. Comparing that to a 946-million internet population in China and a 283-million one in the US, gaming is evidently no longer a niche activity.

The number of gamers has the potential to grow in these regions, but another vital driver of growth is the annual spend per gamer. There are significant tailwinds behind this, given the good value that the consumers are getting from the money they are spending. Considering that the average consumer that is gaming in China is spending less than $70 a year and the US annual spend per gamer is just more than $220 a year, it is clearly still an extremely cheap form of entertainment.

The gaming stocks that offer the most potential are Tencent and NetEase because they are also growing their market share outside China by exporting their games and investing in global gaming studios. Tencent generates 26% of its gaming revenue from outside China and NetEase about 10%. Since 2018 the size of Chinese companies in the global gaming market has been growing consistently.

Other gaming stocks we own are Nintendo and SEA, which are also benefiting from this significant structural growth in gaming.

Food delivery is the other sector in EMs that offers immense potential. It is already growing exponentially. Countries are at different levels of penetration, stages of market development and platform profitability. Yet, the addressable market is huge and we are very much in the early innings of food delivery.

Positive economics

People consume 90 meals monthly and the market penetration of home deliveries is relatively low, making the global addressable market significant as is clear from the charts below.

Despite the huge growth in food delivery, many sceptics are doubtful about the likely profitability of these platforms. However, we believe that you need to delve into the region and city market dynamics instead of just looking at the sector at an aggregate level. Our research shows that some regions exhibit very positive economics, which gives us confidence that these platforms are likely to deliver reasonable, healthy profits and strong top-line growth.

We have positioned ourselves to take advantage of the opportunities in the sector by investing in Delivery Hero (number 1 player in 90% of their markets, which span 52 countries) and we have indirect exposure to Swiggy (operates in a duopoly in India) and iFood (80% share in Brazil) through Naspers and Prosus.

Even in an environment of ongoing uncertainty and unpredictability, we are confident that these sectors and our preferred companies within them have proved their mettle during Covid-19 and give us access to immense future growth potential.

• Talpert is a portfolio manager within the global emerging markets investment team at Coronation.