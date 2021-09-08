CARTOON: Zuma’s Schabir Shaik parole model

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
IEC’s decision probably aligns with the Constitutional Court order that the election be proclaimed again
President endorses basic income grant and Eskom’s energy transition at the ANC’s mid-year lekgotla, but caution remains his watchword
Electoral commission accused of political bias aimed at benefiting governing party
SA’s largest supermarket chain will pay its highest-ever monetary dividend
Debt-for-climate swap proposal conditional on Eskom shutting coal-fired plants
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nontando Mthethwa of the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation to discuss issues faced by women-led businesses in SA
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announces extension of business hours and shortens curfew as Covid-19 cases drop sharply
Proteas batting collapse hands ODI series victory to Sri Lanka
Michael Fridjhon tracks down some of the best — and well-priced — local varieties
