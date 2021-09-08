Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s Schabir Shaik parole model

08 September 2021 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
Jacob Zuma expected to be free soon after receiving medical parole

Former president will complete his sentence under supervision in the community, correctional services says
National
2 days ago

Other very ill inmates deserve same treatment as Jacob Zuma, Sapohr says

The SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights says it has lost count of prisoners ‘left to die alone … neglected, ignored and mistreated’
National
1 day ago

Jacob Zuma still in hospital and consulting lawyers, says foundation

Former president will discuss a ‘range of issues’, says spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi
National
9 hours ago

ANC chokes on R200m debt and disorder ahead of polls

Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Politics
6 days ago

ROB ROSE: Clamour grows for details of Zuma’s mystery illness

A naked statement that Zuma was released after the government received a 'medical report' was never going to fly. To assuage the justifiable ...
Opinion
1 day ago
