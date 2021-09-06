CARTOON: Vaccination elections

Asset manager says there are investment opportunities in SA equities
The market view that US interest rates will stay unchanged for longer will help prop up local assets
Top jobs in apex court remain vacant pending decisions on appointments
Mantashe jeered at Kebby Maphatsoe’s funeral and songs call for release of Jacob Zuma
Production has more than halved since the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act came into effect
Economists expect the growth rate to slow to 2% in the second quarter, according to the Bloomberg median
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Leila Fourie, group CEO of the JSE
President Nayib Bukele, who has pushed for reforms including bitcoin as legal tender from September 7, denies a shift to authoritarianism
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton comes second almost 21 seconds behind and collects a bonus point for the fastest lap
Numbers are used to try to persuade people to get vaccinated, but there aren’t enough numbers to help people navigate once they get their shots
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
