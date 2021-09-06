BRIAN PINNOCK: Four out of 10 SA organisations fail to get data back despite paying ransom

It’s not a stretch of the imagination to describe the current business environment as hostile. From pandemic-enforced changes in the ways businesses operate to constrained economic growth and stifled demand for many services, business leaders across industries have their hands full.

In the midst of the general upending of life-as-usual, a rising threat is posing additional challenges to organisations. In scenes reminiscent of action thrillers, hi-tech criminal organisations are targeting high-value organisations and critical national infrastructure.

Data is being locked away in encrypted formats and criminals are demanding ransoms of millions in exchange for the release of data or, in some cases, the promise not to release sensitive customer and company information such as passwords and ID numbers publicly (in what is known as double extortion attacks).

While ransomware attacks have been growing in volume and sophistication, it was not until the last year or so that they gained the mainstream attention we see today.

Terrorism

Ransomware attacks usually force organisations offline, leading to major disruptions within organisations and their supply chains. Downtime poses the risk of organisations not being able to deliver services, which can be catastrophic when it affects critical national infrastructure such as power grids and ports.

After a series of highly publicised ransomware attacks on businesses and critical US infrastructure, the US department of justice announced it is elevating investigations of ransomware attacks to a similar priority level as terrorism.

Australia’s defence ministry has set up a specialised cyber security centre to tackle ransomware, and other forms of cyber attack, head-on, and the European parliament, alarmed at even prepandemic increases in ransomware attacks, briefed members on strategies to protect Europe’s highly lauded electricity grid.

Closer to home, businesses — already under pressure from successive restrictive lockdowns, ongoing energy constraints and weak economic growth — are besieged by a growing volume of all forms of cyberattack.

Nearly half (47%) of SA organisations in Mimecast’s State of Email Security report said they were hit by a ransomware attack in the past year, with consequences ranging from business interruption (53%) and financial losses (38%) to negative impact on regulatory compliance (30%).

Those hit by ransomware experienced an average of seven days of downtime and for 44% it was a week or more. The cost of these attacks, or any type of successful cyber attack, is immense. According to research by the Ponemon Institute, data breaches cost SA organisations an average of $2.14m, about R30m, per breach. Worryingly, it took SA organisations an average of 177 days to identify a data breach and another 51 days to contain it.

Organisations also have to contend with the requirements of the Protection of Personal Information Act, which has strict guidelines for protection against and disclosure of any data breaches, including where ransomware has been utilised.

In a desperate bid to get their data back, avoid downtime and prevent damage to their customers and reputations, organisations are paying huge sums to these criminal organisations. Mimecast research found that 53% of SA organisations that had suffered a ransomware attack paid the ransom, but only 60% actually recovered their data — four out of every 10 never got their data back despite paying the ransom.

Ransom payments actually play into the hands of criminals. When an organisation suffers a ransomware attack and makes the payment it becomes a prime target for future attacks. And cyber insurance is no longer the silver bullet: many insurance firms no longer cover the cost of ransomware payments.