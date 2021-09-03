Opinion

CARTOON: ANC’s financial woes

03 September 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Friday, September 3 2021

ANC chokes on R200m debt and disorder ahead of polls

Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Politics
1 day ago

Dear ANC, have you considered debt counselling?

A R100m tax bill, R71m in outstanding provident fund contributions, and two months of unpaid staff salaries — It’s no wonder the ANC has turned to ...
Features
1 day ago

SAM MKOKELI: Betting on ANC ‘reform’? You’d get better odds on a lion giving birth to a dolphin

We’re entering an era of painful chaos in our society, where events like July’s unrest will become all too familiar. How will businesses and citizens ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Heritage site Liliesleaf closed after failing to account for R8m

Museum, famous for housing ANC freedom fighters during apartheid, closed its doors on Tuesday
National
7 hours ago

ANC withdraws bid to reopen IEC candidate submissions for polls

Move said to have been made pending the commission’s Constitutional Court application to postpone the elections
National
2 days ago
