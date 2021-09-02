Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s preferred medical

02 September 2021 - 05:02 brandan reynolds
Thursday, September 2 2021

ANC chokes on R200m debt and disorder ahead of polls

Debt of R400m has been cut in half; Party did not pay Sars and UIF under Zuma leadership
Politics
6 hours ago

SAM MKOKELI: Betting on ANC ‘reform’? You’d get better odds on a lion giving birth to a dolphin

We’re entering an era of painful chaos in our society, where events like July’s unrest will become all too familiar. How will businesses and citizens ...
Opinion
23 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: With a leftie in charge of capitalism, things are getting hairy

Minister Ebrahim Patel uses the Competition Commission to exert control over business
Opinion
10 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The murderers in the ANC

How many murderers have been ANC members or held public office over the past decade? And how do we feel about that?
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: A crisis created by Zuma

Economists warned in 2014, sooner or later, the country would have to pay the price for the ruinous Zuma years — and now we are
Opinion
1 week ago
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.