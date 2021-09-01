CARTOON: Misspeaker Mapisa-Nqakula trips again

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
But discriminating against people who don’t have a reasonable opportunity to get a shot would not pass the test of fairness
Health minister Joe Phaahla ‘quite certain’ mandatory jabs ahead once SA has attained sufficient vaccine coverage
Political analysts accuse the state of going after the small fish as only 18 people have been arrested
Insurance industry experienced 309,733 extra mortalities in its latest annual measurement period
Economy affected by several supply-side disruptions
Industry is still focused on strategies designed mostly to maximise economic returns, says Christiana Figueres
Lawyers for the Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes have complained that years of ‘inflammatory’ publicity will make it hard to find unbiased jurors
Voyages of personal triumph culminate in SA's fourth and fifth medals at the Tokyo Games
Spring is the perfect time to take on this three-night, four-day back roads odyssey from the western Karoo to the West Coast
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.