CARTOON: Misspeaker Mapisa-Nqakula trips again

01 September 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, September 1 2021
Wednesday, September 1 2021

Trust in SA politicians and state bodies at historic low, survey shows

The new survey finds two in three people would forgo elections if a nonelected government could provide jobs, security and better services
National
6 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: New speaker Mapisa-Nqakula is no stranger to controversy

She is one of the ANC’s longest serving ministers and is regarded as a vital cog in the inner workings of the ruling party
National
1 week ago

Election of parliament speaker goes ahead despite legal threats

The process of electing Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula started on Thursday despite the EFF’s absence and the legal threat to halt proceedings by an NGO
National
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Mapisa-Nqakula rewarded for being ‘caught napping’

Speaker candidate has a history of incompetence and controversial actions
Opinion
2 weeks ago

CHRIS ROPER: Siri, show me a capable cabinet minister

We don’t need our ministers to be former professionals in the area of their portfolio. We do need them to be professional in serving the public
Features
2 weeks ago
