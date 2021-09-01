BARRY PANULO: Godongwana misses a trick by excluding green policies in growth drive

New finance minister Enoch Godongwana faces the mammoth task of tackling SA’s deeply entrenched economic challenges. Putting green economic policies at the heart of his strategy can unlock benefits not only for the environment but for workers too.

Make no mistake: the country desperately needs to try something new. While the economy has grown exponentially since 1994, economic inclusiveness remains dismal, with inequality significantly higher now than at the dawn of democracy. Recent shocks have intensified this, with the Covid-19 pandemic ravaging 1.5-million jobs and worsening the unemployment rate to a third of the labour force. The economic fallout means a million more people will join the many who already lived in poverty before the virus took hold.

Against this backdrop, the recent economically devastating unrest experienced in parts of the country was a case of when, not if. SA is in desperate need of effective economic interventions that can place the country on a more inclusive economic footing and safeguard against future socioeconomic setbacks.

Godongwana knows the mountain we have to climb and recently called for SA to embrace a new growth strategy, saying the country’s approach must include structural reform and public spending in strategic sectors, paired with temporary social relief for the most vulnerable. However, one critical aspect not directly addressed is the need for any growth strategy to reinforce the country’s transition to a green economy.

Though the global economy has enjoyed accelerating growth over recent decades, this has only been achieved at a significant cost to the environment. Faced with mounting environmental degradation and climate risks, the global community is increasing efforts to secure the future of the planet and its natural resources. These considerations are at the heart of the green economy, an economic approach that emphasises natural resource efficiency, a lower environmental footprint, and improved economic inclusion and employment growth.