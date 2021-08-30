Opinion SIPHO PITYANA: Busa has made progress but business needs to step up and tackle challenges Business Unity SA has dealt with structural problems but the economy has deteriorated and there is a need for greater urgency and resolve

Three years ago I was entrusted with leading the business community as president of Business Unity SA (Busa). It was a critical time in the life of free SA, and many of the crises we experienced in 2018 continue to play themselves out today.

The challenges were clear when my term began: promoting urgent structural economic reforms that would sustainably address the challenges of subdued economic growth; confronting persistently rising unemployment; averting the sovereign rating downgrade; fixing Eskom and ensuring security and reliability of energy supply; dealing with the restructuring of state-owned enterprises (SOEs); attracting investments; and driving the agenda for the fourth industrial revolution...