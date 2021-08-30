Opinion Jannie de Villiers retires after an illustrious era at Grain SA De Villiers retires as CEO of Grain SA at the end of August after a sterling decade-long career at the organisation's helm

Jannie de Villiers retires as CEO of Grain SA at the end of August after a sterling decade-long career at the organisation's helm.

He joined Grain SA in 2011 after a period of particular concern about the outlook for the global food system. This was a period when prices had risen rapidly between 2008 and 2010, in what was later termed the “world food crisis”. Before this he had spent much of his career in food processing, with a few stints in public service...