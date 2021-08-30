Opinion

CARTOON: Cover for whistleblowers

30 August 2021 - 05:06 brandan reynolds
Monday, August 30 2021
Monday, August 30 2021

After murder of health official, SIU seeks to protect witnesses

Gauteng health’s chief director of financial accounting, Babita Deokaran, was murdered after giving evidence about corruption involving PPE in the ...
National
2 days ago

NICOLE FRITZ: Honoured only in death, Babita Deokaran deserved far more

The courageous public servant was hounded by people who wanted her gone so they could continue corrupt activities
Opinion
4 days ago

Three hurrahs for the tattletale

Whistle-blowers play a crucial role in ensuring accountability and should be hailed as heroes
Opinion
1 month ago

WATCH: Whistle-blowers left whistling in the wind

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the importance of protecting whistle-blowers in SA
National
4 months ago
Friday, August 27 2021
Friday, August 27 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Why the change of mind over Burger ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: ANC’s money troubles
Opinion / Letters
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Naspers and Prosus are a strange ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CLYDE ROSSOUW: Rewind to look ahead: lessons ...
Opinion
5.
MIKE TEKE: Dropping the baton before the ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.