CARTOON: Cover for whistleblowers

The chair of the Federal Reserve said the decision to raise rates would take into account the risks associated with the Delta variant
Due to antitrust probes companies must keep steady diplomatic ties with the White House
The president says the government must urgently review its approach to the broader protection of whistleblowers by tightening existing laws and policies
The IEC has applied to have the local government elections postponed, mainly for public health reasons
Operations recovered in the six months to end-June, while cost-cutting efforts add to optimism
Economy affected by several supply-side disruptions
Industry is still focused on strategies designed mostly to maximise economic returns, says Christiana Figueres
Lashing rain and ferocious gusts leave much of Louisiana without electricity and bracing for devastation
Half-points were awarded for only the sixth time in Formula One history due to rain
Drivers and team bosses slam result after half points were handed out for only the sixth time yet
