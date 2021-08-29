MIKE TEKE: Dropping the baton before the supercycle

The economic cycle in the mining industry can be divided into three periods. The first is when the cycle is at its bottom, with prices of almost all commodities at their lowest. The second is when the prices are recovering but moderate, which rarely excites mine operators. Finally there is the third period, the boom, when commodity prices soar.

The first period, to me, is akin to “a long cold winter” and the third “a short, beautiful summer”. Long and cold winters are miserable for most living beings. It’s a period of hibernation and curtailing of activity. In this period of the economic cycle most miners tend not to spend aggressively on growth, while other shrewd miners take more risks on their investment.

Companies tend to impose serious measures to curtail spending during the winter cycle. While many CEOs are dovish in their approach to leading their businesses during this uncertain time, astute CEOs continue to look for growth opportunities, which may include acquisitions.

During the short, beautiful summers, however, CEOs become emboldened, wanting to invest in growth capital, looking for acquisitions and generally becoming more enthusiastic about the prospect of a rise in commodity prices. Often, though, this is not well-timed. By the time decisions are made and actions taken to begin growing a business, the boom is often gone again. Sadly, it is true that most stakeholders in this industry drop the baton by missing the opportunity to create value during the long, cold winter.

My journey in the mining industry began in 1994 after joining Bayer, a German multinational. During my career I have seen that it is often uncomfortable for mining CEOs to hear the same point made repeatedly — that we missed the commodity supercycle. Is it impossible to be fully prepared for a potential boom in commodity prices, avoiding the regrets and grumbles of missing it?

We are all aware that the recent boom has been spectacular in that we have seen several commodities setting record prices. Iron ore hit almost $230/tonne in May. Gold reached more than $2,020/oz last August. Palladium and rhodium prices hit highs in April. Even coal prices are enabling coal miners to trade most profitably.