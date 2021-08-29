KEVIN LINGS: GDP revision will help ease fiscal concerns

Measuring the size of the economy and the rate at which it is growing is a complex but vital exercise, providing policy authorities, businesses, households and investors with critical information to make informed decisions. In fact, a lack of regular and reliable updates of a country’s economic performance severely limits its ability to attract sustained foreign investment.

Unfortunately, most measures of economic performance have limitations. This certainly applies to GDP, which is calculated by Stats SA each quarter and endeavours to estimate the total value of goods and services produced in the country.

For example, while GDP provides an estimate of the total value of consumer spending each quarter, or the amount of money spent by the private sector on fixed investment, it provides little direct insight into quality of life, or the distribution of income and wealth.

Fortunately, most countries have devised other economic statistics to answer those types of questions. Consequently, GDP remains the most widely accepted and internationally comparable measure of a country’s economic performance.

It is also important that data on a country’s economic performance is updated as timeously as possible. However, this requirement must be balanced against the need to provide an accurate and comprehensive measure. The net result is that estimates of GDP, both in SA and around the world, are subject to revision as more information becomes available. Ironically, periodic revisions of key economic performance data, such as GDP, is a sign of a vibrant and progressive statistical department.

In some instances this updated information can date back many years, requiring that every five or 10 years the country’s GDP performance is extensively revised, which is what Stats SA released last week. These revisions provide an opportunity for the inclusion of data on newly emerging industries that would previously not have been captured in the GDP estimate, such as the emergence of the cellphone industry many years ago. There is also a persistent effort to expand the measurement of SA’s informal sector.

The net result of Stats SA’s recent GDP revision is that in 2020 the SA economy was 11% larger than initially estimated. The last time SA experienced such a large GDP revision was in 1999, when GDP ended up 13.5% larger than initially measured.