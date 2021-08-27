CARTOON: Unemployment, the Zuma effect

US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to give a speech later, and is expected to give details on a move from easy monetary policy
Mounting red flags for SA requires stronger, faster action, the new Gold Fields CEO said
Mzwandile Masina says coalition with the EFF now possible as the party ‘understands ANC’s policies’
Fintech unit says a tool to measure repayment of loans reflects an improvement since the beginning of the pandemic
Three-wheeler offers cost-competitive, sustainable solution but access to finance is proving to be a hurdle
Explosions and gunfire around airport as 5,200 US troops prepare to fly out
The Spaniard’s trip to Etihad Stadium will remind him that his Manchester opponents are unbeaten in their last 11 league games against his team
The US evacuation in Afghanistan, protests in Portland, anti-vaccine protests in London, performers at the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games, and more
