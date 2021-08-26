Opinion

CARTOON: Energy policy impasse

26 August 2021 - 05:00
Thursday, August 26 2021
Thursday, August 26 2021

Gwede Mantashe says developmental needs eclipse Eskom’s green dream

The energy minister says SA will not close down coal power stations prematurely as strategy akin to economic suicide
National
1 day ago

Finance minister open to Eskom plan for green financing

It must be within debt envelope, Enoch Godongwana says of bid for R180bn in concessional financing
National
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Don’t cheer yet, we’ve only taken the first step towards energy reform

But it is a big step and we are now in a totally different era for the electricity supply industry
Opinion
3 days ago

André de Ruyter wants Eskom to drive green industrialisation

It is becoming virtually impossible to get funding for new coal generation, says Eskom CEO
National
1 week ago

Eskom in race for green funding

Plan for a just transition is needed in time for COP26 to grab a chunk of concessional financing
National
3 weeks ago
Wednesday, August 25 2021
Wednesday, August 25 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Joe Biden bows out after ...
Opinion
2.
KHAYA SITHOLE: The three horsemen of SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Forget about nationalism, John ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Standard Bank boldly goes into a ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NICOLE FRITZ: Honoured only in death, Babita ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.