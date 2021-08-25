Mitigate the risk of litigation by going out of house

As companies start recovering from the pandemic many are facing some form of litigation, be it a labour dispute, a declined insurance claim, or a supplier that has reneged on an agreement. Whether the dispute is contested in open court or resolved through alternative dispute resolution processes, few companies can sustain the type of long-term litigation we’ve recently seen in SA. A prime example is the Vodacom Please Call-Me dispute.

The situation isn’t limited to commercial enterprises; some of SA’s largest municipalities are facing the long-term consequences of agreements that did not make sufficient allowance for changing circumstances. It seems surreal that more than 10 years after the 2010 Soccer World Cup decisions around the rapid transit systems, which were designed for the games, could still affect municipal agreements. Yet we are aware of a number of metropolitan areas that are still undergirded by agreements that were originally designed to get these systems in place quickly.

However, this need not be the fate of every person and enterprise. We believe there are effective and practical ways in which to avoid and/or mitigate the inherent risk of litigation that comes with doing business. Key to this is ensuring you have a legal professional who understands your business, to assist you along your journey, as opposed to engaging your external counsel only once a dispute arises.

The many benefits of engaging your legal professional regularly include conducting legal due diligence of your business and its risks, the execution of your existing contracts, putting in place project management systems and being able to upskill your internal teams. These mechanisms and engagement could save you and your business the millions of rand it often costs to litigate in SA.

We take a look at a few case studies that illustrate how the lack of litigation mitigation processes and techniques resulted in lengthy and expensive litigation as well as how certain mitigation measures can also curtail a dispute once it has begun.

The ball is in your court?

In one example, a dispute arose relating to a contract entered into with a municipality. The issues in dispute included whether the contract complied with the prescripts of the Municipal Finance Management Act as well as the correct interpretation of certain contractual provisions.

The risk of this litigation could have been curtailed had the original team included basic document collation and preservation methods, as well as regular oversight of the implementation of contractual provisions. In addition, had a legal professional been tasked with conducting a regular audit of the implementation of the relevant contract, the legal professional could have pointed out the risk of any legal issues arising at an early stage.

We may make allowances that these things did not hold much weight during the heady days of organising a global sporting event. Nevertheless, had either of the parties involved employed a legal professional to do a regular legal audit of responsibilities and regulatory requirements, the situation could have been red-flagged and possibly avoided at a very early stage.

Do not fire at will

Another example involves an unprotected strike at a mine in 2009, resulting in about 4,000 employees being dismissed. The matter made its way through the labour court via the union, resolving the issue for 1,200 of the 4,000 employees. A breakaway group of about 750 former employees continued with the unfair dismissal dispute, which continued for a further seven years. During this time the employees had no fewer than eight different representatives (a mixture between trade unions and attorneys).

The parties eventually agreed to private arbitration in 2016. The arbitrator ultimately found in the employers’ favour and the equivalent of three months remuneration was paid to each of the 60 employees who persisted in their dispute, equating to just over R1m in total. However, this matter cost the mine just over R8m in legal fees, and its financial liability during this matter was in excess of R250m due to the risk of reinstatement remaining a possibility until the end. Had the mine used different strike management principles, there may have been fewer dismissals, which would have in turn reduced or done away with the selective re-employment, which later occurred.

Reaching a settlement with the union that represented the majority of workers within the first year of the litigation had a significant impact on the matter, especially in relation to reducing the number of applicants and consequently the financial liability. Moving the main trial to private arbitration not only brought an end to the matter but also allowed for the expeditious argument of some preliminary points. Had the matter remained in the labour court, it is possible that this matter could have remained unresolved for several more years.

Terrible medicine

A third example involves a large retailer and its IT supplier, which in turn is owned by a multinational company. The IT supplier provided the retailer with software to run certain processes, software which had been built by the supplier and was licensed for use by the retailer, with concomitant support and maintenance agreements.

Over a two-year period the IT supplier lost a number of junior staff, followed by the wholesale resignation of its key management team on the retailer account. These individuals then opened their own competing IT company and started approaching their old clients, the first of which was the retailer. The retailer terminated its contract with the IT supplier and the IT supplier decided to fire “the big guns” at the retailer.

The IT supplier rushed into the litigation (notwithstanding the advice of its legal team to the contrary) without realising that no signed documentation was to be found — including employment contracts or even commercial contracts with the retailer. The IT supplier paid a lot of attention to the litigation but omitted to pay sufficient attention to the investigations and preliminary information gathering that would be the scaffolding for building the case as well as assessing the merits of its case.