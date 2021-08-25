Opinion MASHUDU MASUTHA: The antidote to looting of mining communities’ benefits is transparency Corruption Watch has released reports about how to improve accountability so people can get their fair share of wealth

Development in mining-affected communities is crippled by a lack of transparency in the management and administration of benefits. Communities all over Africa live on land brimming with mineral wealth but are cheated out of benefits owed to them because of opacity, exclusion and lack of accountability in the management of trusts and other legal structures.

Corruption Watch recently released two reports focused on improving transparency and accountability in the flows of financial benefits to mining communities. These are a response to the worrying number of corruption reports received from communities most affected by mining development on their land. The reports illustrate the significant challenges they face in achieving financial and economic mobility...