LUCAS MOGASHOA: Repurposed Sita to drive the government’s digital agenda
Revamped agency will help rekindle growth, job creation and service delivery through increased digitalisation and the rapid implementation of technology
24 August 2021 - 13:13
The case for digitalisation, which has the ability to change society and foster greater social and economic inclusion, across all industries and sectors has long been made in SA.
The State Information Technology Agency (Sita) is aware of the pressing need for economic transformation and job creation in the country; digital transformation will help ignite this much-needed growth. Research by McKinsey & Co indicates that SA has the ability to reignite economic growth and create jobs through increased digitalisation and a faster pace of technology implementation...
