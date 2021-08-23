Opinion VUSLAT BAYOGLU: Mining helps SA look after its own SA has been able to reinstate the Covid-19 relief grant because of improved mining taxes

Nothing illustrates the extent of desperation among poor people more than the recent crash of the SA Social Security Agency system when it was crowded with applications for the Covid-19 relief grant.

That SA, with its severely constrained fiscus, still manages to assist the poor, cannot be taken for granted. Certainly not when more than one rand of every five government collects in taxes has to pay off debt...