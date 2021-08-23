Opinion

CARTOON: SA’s entrepreneur obstacle challenge

23 August 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Monday, August 23 2021
Monday, August 23 2021

CHRIS HART: Venture capital flees as government shuts down small business support

Vital tax incentive programme under Section 12J was terminated, yet there is nothing to replace it
Opinion
10 hours ago

Building a place for women in the construction industry

Businesswoman is the founder and MD of Mbokodo Building, a 100% female-led company
National
10 hours ago

JONATHAN COOK: Can entrepreneurship be taught?

Research shows that, on average, training is associated with better outcomes for small businesses
Opinion
6 days ago

ONYI NWANERI: Corporates play a decisive role in nurturing strong SME sector

SA needs to do everything in its power to keep the SMEs it has, grow their numbers, and help them become resilient
Opinion
1 day ago

ENTREPRENEURS: Sneaking successes with founders of RunwaySale

Tech-savvy and agile: how a small but profitable online retailer moves 600,000 fashion items a year
News & Fox
4 days ago
Friday, August 20 2021
Friday, August 20 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
CARTOON: Speaker — hand-picked for a purpose
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Mixed messages cloud timing of ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
Judgment on citizenship a blow for thousands of ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: Odds are the proposed social security tax ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: State of depression
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.