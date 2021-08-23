CARTOON: SA’s entrepreneur obstacle challenge

Retailers and miners led losses on the JSE, with the all-share falling more than 4% this week
These enterprises deserve to be celebrated after the challenges of the past 18 months: Covid-19 and then ruinous rioting
Savings from four projects’ successful refinancing are expected to exceed R1.5bn
ANC is under pressure to meet Monday’s deadline
Ten suppliers apply to the high court for permission to litigate against Edcon to improve their low payout
Recovery of SA’s labour market is forecast to be slow in 2021, despite parts of the economy thriving
Three-wheeler offers cost-competitive, sustainable solution but access to finance is proving to be a hurdle
School administrator confirms parents raised and paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken on July 5
Lukaku needed only 15 minutes to get off the mark for the Blues after his reported £97.5m transfer from Inter
Pandemic lays stark the inequalities in access to health care
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.